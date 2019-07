Philly area non-manufacturing rebound

Wage and benefit cost index 37.0 vs 43.6 prior



Firm-level activity 24.6 vs 12.2

New orders 25.5 vs 14.3

Full-time employment 21.1 vs 23.8



This is a low-tier indicator but the numbers are strong and are starting to show that the Fed may have unnecessarily hit the panic button on soft data in May/June.