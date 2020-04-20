Physical oil prices go negative at several US delivery points and grades
The latest numbers are up
If you're new to oil, there are delivery points for crude all over the world and in the US. They often trade on spreads to WTI but those can vary and disconnect.
These were updated a few minutes ago:
- Alaska north slope -$3.47/barrel
- Bakken UHC -$2.97/barrel
- Bakken Guernsey -$1.97/barrel
The high in the continent is Heavy Louisiana Sweet at $13.53, down $7.74 today.
On March 17 with oil at $28 I wrote: There is a very real possibility that oil goes to zero ...they were laughing then.