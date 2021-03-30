PIMCO's latest outlook - the firm likes a higher USD and higher equities
Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) is a US firm that manages circa US$1.9 trillion in assets.
Some points of interest from their latest quarterly outlook (bolding mine):
- "a strong global recovery in 2021 amid significant fiscal support, accommodative monetary policy, diminishing lockdowns, and accelerating vaccinations"
- an expected temporary bump in inflation in the coming months
- inflation generally will remain below central bank targets over the next one to two years
- markets may remain focused on inflation risks in the near term, contributing to elevated volatility
We see opportunities in COVID-recovery sectors, including housing, industrial/aerospace, and select banks and financials.
More:
- PIMCO expect global economic growth circa 6% this year
- An on hold for longer Fed translates to the firm liking continued modest upside for the USD
- Stays overweight equities (preference for US and Asia stocks), preference for cyclical vs. defensives