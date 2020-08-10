Planned $765 million loan to Eastman Kodak has been put "on hold" - congressional scrutiny

Subscription Confirmed!
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9649 (vs. Friday at 6.9408)
RBNZ monetary policy decision due this week - preview
RBNZ monetary policy meeting this week - fewer 'shadow board' members consider further stimulus appropriate
PBOC Gov says growth in credit should be at a notably higher pace than last year
BOE's Ramsden: We are not actively planning for negative rates