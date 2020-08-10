Planned $765 million loan to Eastman Kodak has been put "on hold" - congressional scrutiny

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Some stock traders 9insiders?) made a few $ on the Kodak announcement, you may remember.

The loan has now been put on hold pending investigation.Congress and regulators will conduct probes. Some options peeps might be starting to sweat on this news .

Via WSJ, link here (may be gated)  


