Platinum's time to shine?

Price has finished higher 19 times out of those 25 years

The average gain in price has been +5.14%

The maximum profit has been +15.55%

The largest loss was -4.76% in 1996

The maximum drop was -6.48% in 2015, but the drop recovered to a -0.67% loss

The maximum rise was in December 2008 with an 18.36% rise. That year turned into a 15.26% gain.

The annualised return of that time period (if the average return was calculated for a year) would be 48.95% If you missed the run higher so far there is still a potential for a move higher based purely on the seasonals running from January 04 to January 31. See below:





If we take a look at the last 25 years of price movement in Platinum between December 16 and Jan 31 we notice the following key points: