Platts on oil prices extending their drop - Iran & inventory

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Platts have their recap up on the oil price fall extending during Asia time:

  • pressured by news that Iran and Western powers were set for broader talks on the Asian country's nuclear program before end-November, setting the stage for the return of Iranian oil. 
  • Reports of large inventory builds in the US also added pressure on prices
On those, the inventory report posted overnight:
And, the info on Iran:

I think the return of Iranian oil will be a long, drawn-out process, Platts agree:
  • Analysts cautioned that negotiations will likely be a lengthy process and won't result in a quick return of Iranian oil to the market.

