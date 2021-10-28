Platts on oil prices extending their drop - Iran & inventory

Platts have their recap up on the oil price fall extending during Asia time:

pressured by news that Iran and Western powers were set for broader talks on the Asian country's nuclear program before end-November, setting the stage for the return of Iranian oil.

Reports of large inventory builds in the US also added pressure on prices

On those, the inventory report posted overnight:

And, the info on Iran:





I think the return of Iranian oil will be a long, drawn-out process, Platts agree:

Analysts cautioned that negotiations will likely be a lengthy process and won't result in a quick return of Iranian oil to the market.







