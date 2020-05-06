AUD welcomes back the US-China trade war - Trump says he'll know in 2 weeks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Australian dollar is not waiting for Trump's two weeks, dropping under 0.6400 as I post (AUD is particularly sensitive to trade war developments)

Greg had the headlines here: 
US President Trump speaking at a White House event, 
  • told media China may or may not keep the trade deal.
  • and that he would be able to report in about a week or two on whether China is fulfilling its obligations under the Phase 1 trade deal 
The deal was signed back in January but apparently Trump does not have a handle on how implementation is going, hence another two weeks wait. 

Australian dollar Trump china trade war
We've been tracking the renewal of deterioration in US-China relations and its 'risk' impact over the past two weeks or so. Trump and Pompeo both on the attack. 

As well as a negative for AUD its a negative input to stocks and other 'risk' - keep an eye on the yuan also, negative for that too .

