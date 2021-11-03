Plenty of top-tier economic data to come before the Fed decision

Factory orders and ISM manufacturing are coming up





The FOMC is deep in debate about what to do next for the economy and how to message that. Some final inputs are coming their way in terms of economic data.





At 9:45 am ET (1345 GMT), the final Markit services PMI for October is expected unchanged from the preliminary 58.2 reading.



The larger releases come at the top of the hour with the ISM services report and factory orders. The services report is particularly notable because it will show how quickly the economy has bounced back from the Aug-Sept delta wave. The consensus is 62.0 versus 61.9. Sub-indexes on employment and prices paid could also be market movers.





Ultimately, the main trading today will be around the FOMC at 2 pm ET 1800 GMT). We're already seeing some choppy moves that reflect position squaring.

