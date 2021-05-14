Coming Up!
PM Boris Johnson speaking: We do not believe we need to delay reopening
British PM Boris Johnson press conference
- We have seen further clusters of Indian variant.
- There is some important unknowns including the variant is more transmissible
- If the variant is significantly more transmissible we will face hard choices.
- It is more important than ever that people get the second dose.
- We will accelerate remaining second dose is to people over 50s
- Second dose will be eight weeks after first dose.
- We have no evidence vaccines are less effective
- There is no evidence of increased cases translating into unmanageable pressure on the NHS
- I do not believe we need to delay reopenings
- New variant could pose a serious disruption to our progress.
- Urges everyone to exercise caution
- Think really carefully about the risk to love ones if they have not at second vaccine dose
- We are going to have to live with this new variant for some time.
