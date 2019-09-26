PM Johnson convinced UK will leave EU on October 31
PM Johnson, via Reuters
Speaking to the 1922 committee:
- Good chance we will get a deal despite the surrender act
- Can't hide from an election forever
- If there is no Brexit deal we will simply come out of the EU
- After coming out, we will come to the electorate as a moderate one nation party
- Takes all threats to lawmakers very seriously and cabinet office is working hard to address that
Looking forward for these Brexit days to end. Such pointless division has been fostered by dragging it out.