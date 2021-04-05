PM Johnson: Further easing of restrictions confirmed for April 12

PM Johnson cautiously positive

UK PM Johnson is speaking on Easter Monday, and has confirmed that further easing of Covid restrictions for April 12 are "a go"





Pubs, shops, gyms hairdressers will all reopen next week He warns at he still does not know how strong the vaccine shield really is, but does not see anything that caused them to deviate from the current roadmap.

He does not know whether nonessential international travel can resume on May 17. To be determined. They will use a traffic light system for various countries. He does not know which countries will be on the green light list.





He also said, that he will be heading to the pub to raise a pint when pubs reopen.



The GBPUSD is trading around the 1.3900 with a high at 1.39129. The pair moved back above a corrective low and high going back to March 19. The last intraday low stalled at that area.







