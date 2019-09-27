PM Johnson: Not exploiting division in the UK
Via Reuters
Johnson pushing on with his course and he has a card up his sleeve I reckon to get round the Benn Act. What is legal is open to interpretation, right.
- not exploiting division in the UK
- Too much abuse of lawmakers
- Can use words like surrender to describe Brexit delay act
- Not daunted and going to get a deal
- Will obey the law when asked if looking for ways to get around Benn Act
Pound is popping a little on these headlines as Johnson seems to be playing ball with the Benn Act. I don't believe it, but GBP liking it at the first hearing.