PM Johnson: Not exploiting division in the UK

Via Reuters

  • not exploiting division in the UK
  • Too much abuse of lawmakers
  • Can use words like surrender to describe Brexit delay act
  • Not daunted and going to get a deal 
  • Will obey the law when asked if looking for ways to get around Benn Act
Johnson pushing on with his course and he has a card up his sleeve I reckon to get round the Benn Act. What is legal is open to interpretation, right.

Pound is popping a little on these headlines as Johnson seems to be playing ball with the Benn Act. I don't believe it, but GBP liking it at the first hearing.
