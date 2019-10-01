Coming Up!
PM Johnson on wires: Not producing proposals now, we will table in Brussels
PM Johnson, via Reuters
ForexLive
- The difficulty is around the customs union
- EU and Dublin are not talking about the proposals we are going to present (remember that Coveney comment earlier)
- We do think there is a good solution
- UK Gov't has made a considerable offer
- We are already offering a single territory fir Agriculture and agrifooods
- What we want to do is get rid of the backstop, 'that's the most important thing'
- We want changes to the political declaration.
- No point of doing Brexit if you stay locked into the customs union, and the existing agreement did just that
- Thinks we can do this with our European friends and with Dublin in a way that protects Good Friday deal
