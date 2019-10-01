PM Johnson on wires: Not producing proposals now, we will table in Brussels

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

PM Johnson, via Reuters

  • The difficulty is around the customs union
  • EU and Dublin are not talking about the proposals we are going to present (remember that Coveney comment earlier)
  • We do think there is a good solution
  • UK Gov't has made a considerable offer
  • We are already offering a single territory fir Agriculture and agrifooods
  • What we want to do is get rid of the backstop, 'that's the most important thing'
  • We want changes to the political declaration.
  • No point of doing Brexit if you stay locked into the customs union, and the existing agreement did just that 
  • Thinks we can do this with our European friends and with Dublin in a way that protects Good Friday deal

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose