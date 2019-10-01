PM Johnson on wires: Not producing proposals now, we will table in Brussels

The difficulty is around the customs union

EU and Dublin are not talking about the proposals we are going to present (remember that Coveney comment earlier)

We do think there is a good solution

UK Gov't has made a considerable offer

We are already offering a single territory fir Agriculture and agrifooods

What we want to do is get rid of the backstop, 'that's the most important thing'

We want changes to the political declaration.

No point of doing Brexit if you stay locked into the customs union, and the existing agreement did just that

Thinks we can do this with our European friends and with Dublin in a way that protects Good Friday deal