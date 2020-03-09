PM Johnson speaks from Downing Street. Ireland cancels St. Pats Day celebrations
Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking from Downing Street
In the UK, PM Johnson is on the wires saying:
- We remain in "contain phase" of outbreak
- We are making extreme preparations for move to "delay phase"
- The aim is to delay virus peak until summer
- Will set further steps in days ahead on virus
- confident supply chain can withstand outbreak
- we will make sure we do everything we can to keep supermarkets stock and support the economy
Meanwhile over in Ireland, Prime Minister Varadkar as rained on the parade:
- UK to step of virus isolation plans the next 2 weeks
- most of virus cases will be mild, not need testing
- Confirms that St. Patrick's Day celebrations are canceled including all parades
- people should try to limit number of social social gatherings they are involved in