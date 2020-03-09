PM Johnson speaks from Downing Street. Ireland cancels St. Pats Day celebrations

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking from Downing Street

In the UK, PM Johnson is on the wires saying:
  • We remain in "contain phase" of outbreak
  • We are making extreme preparations for move to "delay phase"
  • The aim is to delay virus peak until summer
  • Will set further steps in days ahead on virus
  • confident supply chain can withstand outbreak
  • we will make sure we do everything we can to keep supermarkets stock and support the economy
UKs chief medical officer Chris Whitty speaking now:
  • UK to step of virus isolation plans the next 2 weeks
  • most of virus cases will be mild, not need testing
Meanwhile over in Ireland, Prime Minister Varadkar as rained on the parade:
  • Confirms that St. Patrick's Day celebrations are canceled including all parades
  • people should try to limit number of social social gatherings they are involved in
