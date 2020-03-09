PM Johnson speaks from Downing Street. Ireland cancels St. Pats Day celebrations

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking from Downing Street



We remain in "contain phase" of outbreak



We are making extreme preparations for move to "delay phase"



The aim is to delay virus peak until summer



Will set further steps in days ahead on virus

confident supply chain can withstand outbreak



we will make sure we do everything we can to keep supermarkets stock and support the economy

UKs chief medical officer Chris Whitty speaking now:

UK to step of virus isolation plans the next 2 weeks



most of virus cases will be mild, not need testing



Confirms that St. Patrick's Day celebrations are canceled including all parades



people should try to limit number of social social gatherings they are involved in

ForexLive

Meanwhile over in Ireland, Prime Minister Varadkar as rained on the parade: