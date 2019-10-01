PM Johnson spokesperson: Gov't is clear on...

drum roll please





There will be no checks at the border on the Island of Ireland after Brexit.

Minister will make statement in Parliament and publish details of Brexit plans in coming days

Plans will not include proposals for Border checks 5 to 10 miles from the border on the Island of Ireland.

Market is not buying this Boris plan and this clarification is trying to draw a wedge between the leaked document Ireland have seen and the proposed plan that Boris is making to the EU. The only positive assessment that I am reading on the plan is from UK Gov't. Others are either, unsure, getting bogged down into fuzzy detail and there seems less likelihood that this is anything to run with for the GBP.





Jury is still out, whether the Boris plan has legs or not.





Interesting aside, 'Island of Ireland'. That is a rather convoluted term for Ireland. I sense UK Gov't trying to make a point there.