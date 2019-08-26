PM Johnson: Struck by enthusiasm of global leaders to strengthen relations with UK
UK PM Johnson speaking from G7
UK PM Johnson from his first G7 meeting:
- He was struck by enthusiasm of global leaders to strengthen relations with UK
- We are an agreement that Iran should not be allowed to get a nuclear weapon
- Remain committed to one country two systems in Hong Kong
- People are yearning for Brexit to come off the front pages, can only happen when we leave
- Believes lawmakers will deliver Brexit
- Says it is the job of Parliament to get Brexit done
- We need to think about a post Brexit Britain doing things differently and better
- We need to come out of the EU on October 31
- Getting Brexit deal will be difficult
- There is substantial disagreement
- Backstop has got to come out, that point has landed with EU
- Marginally more optimistic about the chances of a deal
- Chances of a deal depends unwillingness of friends and partners in EU to compromise