PM Johnson: Struck by enthusiasm of global leaders to strengthen relations with UK

UK PM Johnson from his first G7 meeting:
  • He was struck by enthusiasm of global leaders to strengthen relations with UK
  • We are an agreement that Iran should not be allowed to get a nuclear weapon
  • Remain committed to one country two systems in Hong Kong
  • People are yearning for Brexit to come off the front pages, can only happen when we leave
  • Believes lawmakers will deliver Brexit
  • Says it is the job of Parliament to get Brexit done
  • We need to think about a post Brexit Britain doing things differently and better
  • We need to come out of the EU on October 31
  • Getting Brexit deal will be difficult
  • There is substantial disagreement
  • Backstop has got to come out, that point has landed with EU
  • Marginally more optimistic about the chances of a deal
  • Chances of a deal depends unwillingness of friends and partners in EU to compromise

