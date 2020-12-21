PM Johnson to hold a press conference later today

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Boris Johnson's press secretary

Boris Johnson has a lot on his plate at the moment.

  • Gov't working closely with international partners to minimize travel disruption
  • People should stop panic buying, we have resilient supply chains
  • Cases of new variant have been found in Gibraltar, Denmark, Australia
  • Post-Brexit transition period will end Dec 31
  • Significant gaps remain in talks, Britain will continue to work to bridge those gaps
  • UK would need to ratify any agreement before Jan 1. Time is in very short supply
You start to get the sense that the UK decision-making apparatus could be quickly overwhelmed.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose