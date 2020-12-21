PM Johnson to hold a press conference later today
Comments from Boris Johnson's press secretary
Boris Johnson has a lot on his plate at the moment.
- Gov't working closely with international partners to minimize travel disruption
- People should stop panic buying, we have resilient supply chains
- Cases of new variant have been found in Gibraltar, Denmark, Australia
- Post-Brexit transition period will end Dec 31
- Significant gaps remain in talks, Britain will continue to work to bridge those gaps
- UK would need to ratify any agreement before Jan 1. Time is in very short supply
You start to get the sense that the UK decision-making apparatus could be quickly overwhelmed.