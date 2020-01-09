PM Johnson's Brexit bill clears final hurdle inHouse of Commons

This is as expected

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit bill has cleared the final hurdle in the House of Commons. The vote was 330 to 231 in favor of the Brexit bill







The bill will now pass to the upper House of Lords where it is expected to become law in the coming weeks.





The bill will allow Britain to leave the EU on January 31 with an exit deal.







The focus will now shift toward the long-term arrangements with the EU. That. Ends on December 31. Johnson believes that the details of those arrangements can be made by that date. However EU officials are more skeptical.





European commission Pres. Ursula von der Leyen met with Johnson today shortly after saying it would be "basically impossible" to agree on everything by the end of the year.







There are some that think PM Johnson's insistence on leaving by December 31 could create another "no deal" scenario at the end of the year.