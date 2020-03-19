Coming Up!
PM Johnson:We can turn the tide within 12 weeks
PM Johnson speaking from 10 Downing Street
ForexLive
- we can turn the tide within 12 weeks
- becoming so much better at understanding virus
- scientists expected to trial vaccines in a month
- were talking today to buy an antibody test
- test has potential to be a total game changer
- were massively increasing testing
- is vitally important that people follow the government's advice
- by ruthless collective action and scientific progress we will succeed
- businesses should standby workers and government will stand by them
- some evidence that in parts of capital compliance is patchy
- we may have to consider going further in London
- no prospect of stopping public transport in London
