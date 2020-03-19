PM Johnson:We can turn the tide within 12 weeks

PM Johnson speaking from 10 Downing Street

  • we can turn the tide within 12 weeks
  • becoming so much better at understanding virus
  • scientists expected to trial vaccines in a month
  • were talking today to buy an antibody test
  • test has potential to be a total game changer
  • were massively increasing testing
  • is vitally important that people follow the government's advice
  • by ruthless collective action and scientific progress we will succeed
  • businesses should standby workers and government will stand by them
  • some evidence that in parts of capital compliance is patchy
  • we may have to consider going further in London
  • no prospect of stopping public transport in London

