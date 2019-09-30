PMI data from China for September. Manufacturing 49.8(expected 49.6)

Official PMIs from China for September 2019.

manufacturing 49.8 vs. expected 49.6, prior 49.5

non-manufacturing 53.7 expected 54.0, prior 53.8

composite 53.1 vs prior 53.0 Wow, services PMI sooo slow to be announced … Wow, services PMI sooo slow to be announced …





Anyway, an improvement from manufacturing and a beat on expectations …. but the but is its still in contraction. For the 5th month.





Services propping up the composite, but services have come in below previous and also below expectations.







Still to come:

Caixin / Markit Manufacturing PMI September expected 50.2, prior 50.4





