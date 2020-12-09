Poland, Hungary, Germany reportedly reach agreement on EU budget deal

Polish deputy premier, Jarosław Gowin, makes mention on the matter

The budget compromise now awaits the approval of all other EU members, which should take place at the upcoming summit on Thursday and Friday. That is at least one issue struck off the list for the week and positive news for Europe in general.

Update #1: There is still no confirmation by Germany as of yet and just note that Gowin is supposedly the government's biggest advocate of dropping the veto threat, so we'll have to await remarks from Morawiecki or Orban instead.





There is also a bit of a concern, with diplomats in Brussels reportedly saying that there is a hold up as Warsaw is attempting to convince its smaller hard line party that has rejected the rule of law mechanism.





Update #2: Hungary has now confirmed that there is a deal on the budget.



