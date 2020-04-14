Poland says decisions on how to ease restrictions will be taken on Wednesday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Restrictions are slowly being eased in Europe

The Polish government spokesperson says that the details will be made more available tomorrow with limits concerning shopping restrictions will be the first to be lifted.

This ties in with what we are seeing with other countries in the region such as Austria, Italy and Spain. As of yesterday, Poland has nearly 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases but amid lockdown measures, the trend has been slowing as well in recent days.
