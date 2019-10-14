Political news: Rumblings that Michael Bloomberg could still throw his hat in the ring

Nothing really new, but....

For what it is worth, Democrat Michael Bloomberg is still mulling whether to throw his hat in the ring as a Democratic alternative to Elizabeth Warren/Joseph Biden vs. Pres. Trump.





This is nothing really new. He has maintained a small election staff, but I guess you can do that if you are a multi billionaire (like $51B). He was mayor of NY for 3 terms. He is thought to be more of a centrist. In 2001 he switched from Democrat to Republican and was elected to his first term. After running as a Republican in his 2nd term and winning, he left the Republican party after 2 years. For his third term, he ran as an independent but on the Republican ballot line. In 2018, he changed his party affiliation to Democrat.









He made is fortune as founder and CEO of Bloomberg, LLP - a financial news and informational terminal for financial professionals. After resigning his position as CEO to become mayor, he resumed his role of CEO at the end of 2014.