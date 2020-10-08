Politico: Mnuchin floated restarting stimulus talks with Pelosi

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

But needs the Presidents approval first

According to politico, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin floated the idea of resorting stimulus talks with House Speaker Pelosi.  The caveat is he would have to convince Pres. Trump first.   

Politico at that Mnuchin "is extremely motivated to get a deal". 

On the negative side, two Republican senators have expressed concerns regarding another round of taxpayer funded grants for airlines.

Pelosi is scheduled to speak at 10:45 AM ET.

