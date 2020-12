Politico: Republican throw cold water on a bipartisan agreement

Stocks dip on the news





Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's staff told other congressional leaders on Wednesday that the bipartisan coronavirus negotiators will be unlikely to satisfy Senate Republicans

This is according to a senior Democrat familiar with the conversations.





That leader adds:

The groups attempt to marry 160 billion and state and local aid, and a temporary liability shield probably won't fly with most of the GOP Stocks have dipped on the news:

S&P index is down -8.19 points or -0.22% to 3664.88



NASDAQ index is up 22 points or 0.18% at 123161.18



Dow industrial average is down 62 points or -0.21% at 30005.03

