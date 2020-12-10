Politico: Republican throw cold water on a bipartisan agreement

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Stocks dip on the  news

According to an article on Politico:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's staff told other congressional leaders on Wednesday that the bipartisan coronavirus negotiators will be unlikely to satisfy Senate Republicans
This is according to a senior Democrat familiar with the conversations.

That leader adds:
  • The groups attempt to marry 160 billion and state and local aid, and a temporary liability shield probably won't fly with most of the GOP
Stocks have dipped on the news:
  • S&P index is down -8.19 points or -0.22% to 3664.88
  • NASDAQ index is up 22 points or 0.18% at 123161.18
  • Dow industrial average is down 62 points or -0.21% at 30005.03
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose