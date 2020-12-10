Politico: Republican throw cold water on a bipartisan agreement
Stocks dip on the newsAccording to an article on Politico:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's staff told other congressional leaders on Wednesday that the bipartisan coronavirus negotiators will be unlikely to satisfy Senate Republicans
This is according to a senior Democrat familiar with the conversations.
That leader adds:
- The groups attempt to marry 160 billion and state and local aid, and a temporary liability shield probably won't fly with most of the GOP
Stocks have dipped on the news:
- S&P index is down -8.19 points or -0.22% to 3664.88
- NASDAQ index is up 22 points or 0.18% at 123161.18
- Dow industrial average is down 62 points or -0.21% at 30005.03