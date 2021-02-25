Poll shows analysts expect another (approx) 6% higher for the S&P500 this year

Reuters polling on US equities, with the headline median forecast from 50 analysts showing

S&P500 expected to finish 2021 at 4,100

expected to be at 4,000 by end-June

And adds:

some strategists warning of a possible surge in inflation, many viewed a correction in stocks in the next six months as likely or very likely.

Progress in distribution of the coronavirus vaccine coupled with President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion package for pandemic relief have boosted the outlook for the economy and earnings.

Dow Jones industrial average

will finish this year at 32,970





Risks highlighted include:

inflation concerns

higher taxes as the economy accelerates

On higher yields:

"Higher bond yields aren't turning us bearish on the year," Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets ... "What the increase in yields does do, in our view, is provide another justification for rotation out of defensives and secular growth."







