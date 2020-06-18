Pompeo - China meeting: China says stay out of internal Chinese affairs (eg HK, Taiwan)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US take on the meeting is here:

  • says China demands US carefully and properly handle Taiwan-related issue
  • China top diplomat Yang told Pompeo that cooperation between US and China the only correct choice 
  • Yang articulated China's position on sensitive issues such as Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinxiang to Pompeo
  • Yang says China resolutely opposes the words and deeds of the US on interfering in Hong Kong affairs-china foreign ministry
  • China top diplomat yang told pompeo china resolutely objects US interference on Hong Kong, G7 statement on Hong Kong 
  • Yang urged US to stop interfering in HKs internal affairs in any form 
  • Yang told Pompeo the US should respect China's counter-terrorism efforts in Xinxiang 
  • told Pompeo china urges US to stop using Xinjiang-related issues to interfere with China's internal affairs






For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose