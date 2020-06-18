Pompeo - China meeting: China says stay out of internal Chinese affairs (eg HK, Taiwan)
The US take on the meeting is here:
- says China demands US carefully and properly handle Taiwan-related issue
- China top diplomat Yang told Pompeo that cooperation between US and China the only correct choice
- Yang articulated China's position on sensitive issues such as Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinxiang to Pompeo
- Yang says China resolutely opposes the words and deeds of the US on interfering in Hong Kong affairs-china foreign ministry
- China top diplomat yang told pompeo china resolutely objects US interference on Hong Kong, G7 statement on Hong Kong
- Yang urged US to stop interfering in HKs internal affairs in any form
- Yang told Pompeo the US should respect China's counter-terrorism efforts in Xinxiang
- told Pompeo china urges US to stop using Xinjiang-related issues to interfere with China's internal affairs