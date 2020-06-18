Pompeo-China talks in Hawaii - US says China's attitude was not forthcoming
A US official, US Assistant Sec Stilwell, on the talks between Pompeo and China's earlier this week
- China's attitude in talks in Hawaii cannot be described as having been forthcoming
- will have to see in next couple of weeks whether US-China talks were productive
- says Chinese actions of late have not been really constructive, cites India, south china sea, Hong Kong, trade
- says will see in coming weeks if there is a reduction in China's aggressive behaviour
- says Chinese actions on trade have not lived up to billing
- US would like to find ways to cooperate with china on North Korea, also positive engagement on arms control
- US looks forward to china reconsidering national security legislation on Hong Kong
- trade is a good acid test to see if China will be a cooperative partner
- overall US-China relationship is "tense"
- US made position known to China about what it expects on coronavirus cooperation, still insists on transparency
- China needs to allow in neutral observers for coronavirus transparency
- says North Korea is an obvious potential area for cooperation with China
- China made a clear commitment to follow through on phase one of trade agreement
Lots of whining from this guy, but he finished up on a positive with the phase one comment