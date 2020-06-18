Pompeo-China talks in Hawaii - US says China's attitude was not forthcoming

China's attitude in talks in Hawaii cannot be described as having been forthcoming

will have to see in next couple of weeks whether US-China talks were productive

says Chinese actions of late have not been really constructive, cites India, south china sea, Hong Kong, trade

says will see in coming weeks if there is a reduction in China's aggressive behaviour

says Chinese actions on trade have not lived up to billing

US would like to find ways to cooperate with china on North Korea, also positive engagement on arms control

US looks forward to china reconsidering national security legislation on Hong Kong

trade is a good acid test to see if China will be a cooperative partner

overall US-China relationship is "tense"

US made position known to China about what it expects on coronavirus cooperation, still insists on transparency

China needs to allow in neutral observers for coronavirus transparency

says North Korea is an obvious potential area for cooperation with China

China made a clear commitment to follow through on phase one of trade agreement

