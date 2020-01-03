Pompeo on Iran: US remains committed to de-escalation

US state secretary, Mike Pompeo, comments in a tweet

"I spoke today with Chinese Politburo Member Yang Jiechi to discuss @realDonaldTrump's decision to eliminate Soleimani in response to imminent threats to American lives. I reiterated our commitment to de-escalation.

Discussed with @DominicRaab the recent decision to take defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani. Thankful that our allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force. The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation."
I don't think China will appreciate the latest move by the US all too much and it may create a bit of a strategic issue - Russia also involved. The US-Iran tensions remain the biggest talking point in markets today and it is still feeding into risk aversion so far in European trading.

