Pompeo reports to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous

Tweet from Pompeo

"Today, I reported to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, given facts on the ground. The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong."





The certification to Congress means that Hong Kong doesn't deserve special treatment under US law, which will badly damage its trading status.







"No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China," he said. "It is now clear that China is modeling Hong Kong after itself."





The next step is up to Congress.







This isn't a surprise but it's still unknown how far Pompeo will go. It's also a painful situation for people in Hong Kong because it looks like this will directly punish Hong Kong rather than China.

