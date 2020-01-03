Pompeo: Soleimani strike decision was necessary

US state secretary, Mike Pompeo, speaks to Fox News





US needed to take action to restore deterrence

Iranian leadership understands that Trump will take action

US has watched escalation take place

The risk of doing nothing regarding Iran was enormous

Can only confirm that Iran's Soleimani is dead

US has been planning for this

US government, Trump are prepared to 'respond appropriately'

No doubt it was a premeditated attack but we'll now have to see how both sides follow through and if there is any further escalation in tensions from here.





I am sure that we'll see some retaliatory volleys - metaphorically speaking - fired by both sides in due time again but it'll be a question of how severe things will be when it happens and if it involves the cost of taking more lives.



