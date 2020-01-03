Pompeo: Soleimani strike decision was necessary
US state secretary, Mike Pompeo, speaks to Fox News
- US needed to take action to restore deterrence
- Iranian leadership understands that Trump will take action
- US has watched escalation take place
- The risk of doing nothing regarding Iran was enormous
- Can only confirm that Iran's Soleimani is dead
- US has been planning for this
- US government, Trump are prepared to 'respond appropriately'
No doubt it was a premeditated attack but we'll now have to see how both sides follow through and if there is any further escalation in tensions from here.
I am sure that we'll see some retaliatory volleys - metaphorically speaking - fired by both sides in due time again but it'll be a question of how severe things will be when it happens and if it involves the cost of taking more lives.