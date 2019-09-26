Pompeo: Syria used chlorine as a chemical weapon on May 19
Geopolitical news from Secretary of State Pompeo...
US Secretary of State Pompeo says:
- Syria use of chlorine as a Chemical weapon on May 19
- US will not let Assad attacks go unchallenged, nor will tolerate those who conceal such atrocities
- Chlorine attack was part of Syrian campaign in Idlib
- US has sanctioned to Russian entities for providing fuel to Syria
On the whistleblower issue, Pompeo says:
- He has not yet read whistleblower complaint
- State Department officials acted properly in Ukraine matter.
If you haven't read the whistleblower complaint, you can read it HERE.
On North Korea:
On Iran:
- US was not able to arrange working level meeting with North Korea and September, US is ready to meet and believes it is important to do so
- declines to discuss possibility of prisoner swap with Iran
- says spent time in nearly every day this week seeking to release Americans, others wrongfully detained in Iran