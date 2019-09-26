Pompeo: Syria used chlorine as a chemical weapon on May 19

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Geopolitical news from Secretary of State Pompeo...

US Secretary of State Pompeo says:
  • Syria use of chlorine as a Chemical weapon on May 19
  • US will not let Assad attacks go unchallenged, nor will tolerate those who conceal such atrocities
  • Chlorine attack was part of Syrian campaign in Idlib
  • US has sanctioned to Russian entities for providing fuel to Syria
On the whistleblower issue, Pompeo says:
  • He has not yet read whistleblower complaint
  • State Department officials acted properly in Ukraine matter.
If you haven't read the whistleblower complaint, you can read it HERE.

On North Korea:
  • US was not able to arrange working level meeting with North Korea and September, US is ready to meet and believes it is important to do so
On Iran:
  • declines to discuss possibility of prisoner swap with Iran
  • says spent time in nearly every day this week seeking to release Americans, others wrongfully detained in Iran
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose