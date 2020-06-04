US Sec State Pompeo to warn against ‘fraudulent’ accounting practices of China-based companies

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with no reprieve on US-China strains

  • plans to warn American investors against 'fraudulent' accounting practices of China-based companies
  • to suggest the Nasdaq's recent decision to tighten listing rules for such players should be a model for all other exchanges around the world
Info via Reuters. 

Pompeo to say investors should not be subject to hidden and undue risk from companies that do not abide by the same rules as US firms. 
Pompeo had planned a press briefing and a statement on Thursday.
The briefing was postponed to Friday.

