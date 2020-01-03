Pompeo: US strike on Soleimani was 'wholly lawful'

Further comments by Pompeo

We don't seek war with Iran

There is no doubt that US strike saved American lives

Soleimani was a guy with 'enormous blood on his hands'

US got the strike right legally and strategically

US has anticipated a wide range of Iranian responses

When asked about a possible Iranian threat to US homeland, he said that the threats to the US were in the Middle East. That should allude to the strike being something to prevent an imminent attack on US forces or some sort. I doubt Iran will confirm that though.





Update: Pompeo confirms that the airstrike disrupted an imminent attack.



