Pompeo: US strike on Soleimani was 'wholly lawful'
Further comments by Pompeo
- We don't seek war with Iran
- There is no doubt that US strike saved American lives
- Soleimani was a guy with 'enormous blood on his hands'
- US got the strike right legally and strategically
- US has anticipated a wide range of Iranian responses
When asked about a possible Iranian threat to US homeland, he said that the threats to the US were in the Middle East. That should allude to the strike being something to prevent an imminent attack on US forces or some sort. I doubt Iran will confirm that though.
Update: Pompeo confirms that the airstrike disrupted an imminent attack.