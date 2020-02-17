Possible delay of China's 'two sessions' may indicate lower GDP target - report

Economist speculates on delay

A potential delay in the sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference set the tone on policies for the year but it will be difficult to set economic goals until the virus is contained, according to economists cited in the report.





"Because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, China will probably lower its GDP growth target to something like 5.5 percent this year," Gao Liankui, adjunct professor at Business School Netherlands, told the Global Times on Monday.

Others still saw a 6% target.



