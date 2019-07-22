Potential ministerial resignations to come in the UK?

The Times' deputy political editor, Steven Swindford, says that we could see that begin later today
In his latest tweet:
"Exclusive:
The ministerial resignations are about to begin
I'm told a minister is resigning *today* at 10am ahead of Boris Johnson Premiership..."
Well, if it isn't going to come today then it likely will be tomorrow when Johnson is confirmed the victor. Let's see if there will be any massive upset from Hunt and should that happen, the short squeeze in the pound could be quite something I reckon.