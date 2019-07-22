Potential ministerial resignations to come in the UK?

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Times' deputy political editor, Steven Swindford, says that we could see that begin later today

In his latest tweet:

"Exclusive:
 The ministerial resignations are about to begin
 I'm told a minister is resigning *today* at 10am ahead of Boris Johnson Premiership..."
Well, if it isn't going to come today then it likely will be tomorrow when Johnson is confirmed the victor. Let's see if there will be any massive upset from Hunt and should that happen, the short squeeze in the pound could be quite something I reckon.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose