This could just be Boris playing games

The Sun's political editor now says there is a good chance Johnson will address the House of Common and say he is tabling a motion on Monday to hold a general election.





This might be a disingenuous move to force through his Brexit bill and/or pressure the EU into a short extension.





In any case, the pound doesn't like it for now and it's broke weekly support at 1.2842 in a quick 20 pip fall.