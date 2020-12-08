Pound keeps a little weaker, equities slightly softer on the session

Not a whole lot else is happening so far today





S&P 500 futures pared an earlier 0.4% decline to 0.1% briefly while 10-year Treasury yields also advanced slightly to near 0.94%. Meanwhile, European indices are also slightly lower but roughly near opening levels for the most part.





The risk action earlier some light offers in the dollar with EUR/USD moving to 1.2134 and AUD/USD to 0.7435 but that is about all there is so far.









Ultimately, it isn't much as major currencies are mostly keeping little changed in general now with only the pound sitting 0.3% lower against the dollar.





EUR/GBP is also keeping below 0.9100 still so there is still little significance in the technical action so far on the session.





Back to EUR/USD, the pair is hovering around its 100-hour moving average @ 1.2123 again while AUD/USD has moved back above its own 100-hour moving average @ 0.7419. It is pretty much a mixed picture for the most part out there currently.

There was a bit of a mild nudge higher in risk in the past hour but it wasn't much, as the dollar keeps more mixed and just off the lows for the day currently.