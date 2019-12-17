Pound takes another leg down to wipe out the entire election move

Trough day for sterling

Cable is now lower than when it was when the exit poll was released. It's down 175 pips on the day to 1.3160 and touched 1.3139 in a run on stops.





This is a classic-looking three candle reversal:





The rout started in Asia when Boris Johnson said he would fix a hard deadline of December 2020 to reach a trade deal with the European Union.





That's in contrast to expectations he would take a patient approach in light of his strong majority in parliament. It would be a monumental accomplishment to negotiate a free trade deal in 11 months. The recent EU-Canada free trade deal took 7 years.

