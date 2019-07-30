Pound the laggard ahead of European markets open

I think laggard may be a bit of an understatement









Other major currencies are more steady with less than 0.1% changes across the board against the dollar. Markets in general are still looking cagey ahead of the Fed decision tomorrow so it isn't all too surprising.





The yen is the lead gainer amid selling flows seen in GBP/JPY, in which the pair is challenging a break of the January flash crash low of 131.70 currently.







ForexLive

Looking ahead, markets should remain more tepid in general before the FOMC meeting tomorrow as the focus will stay on the pound and whether or not there is any scope for recovery as we approach the March 2017 low in cable.

The quid is beaten down once again in the new day as no-deal Brexit concerns continue to mount further pressure on the currency. Cable is down by nearly 100 pips as we begin the morning and the decline still shows no signs of stopping just yet.