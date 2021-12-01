Powell and Yellen end their testimony
Powell and Yellen end their testimonyThe Fed chair and Treasury Secretary have finished their testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee. The message from the Fed chair was largely the same as yesterday.
- Inflation is not transitory
- inflation is more persistent
- the Fed will look to speed up the taper
- nevertheless the Fed expects inflation to moderate next year as supply chain constraints ease and demand and supply become more in balance
the US stocks are higher today but are below the declines from yesterday:
- Dow industrial average is up 440 points or 1.28% at 34922
- S&P index is up 77 points or 1.69% at 4644
- NASDAQ index is up 215 points or 1.38% at 15752.74
US yields are higher with a flatter yield curve. The two year yield is up around 6.5 basis points while the 30 year yield is up 2.2 basis points