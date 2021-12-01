Powell and Yellen end their testimony

Inflation is not transitory



inflation is more persistent



the Fed will look to speed up the taper



nevertheless the Fed expects inflation to moderate next year as supply chain constraints ease and demand and supply become more in balance

the US stocks are higher today but are below the declines from yesterday:

Dow industrial average is up 440 points or 1.28% at 34922



S&P index is up 77 points or 1.69% at 4644



NASDAQ index is up 215 points or 1.38% at 15752.74

US yields are higher with a flatter yield curve. The two year yield is up around 6.5 basis points while the 30 year yield is up 2.2 basis points





The Fed chair and Treasury Secretary have finished their testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee. The message from the Fed chair was largely the same as yesterday.