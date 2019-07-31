Powell concludes press conference: A couple clues on what's next

Two things struck me





For me, the big takeaway was the impressive rebound in stocks and bonds mid-way through the press conference when he said it wasn't a one-and-done.





That took the S&P 500 to 2988 from 2958. To me, that's a sign of market that's looking to buy dips (as usual).





At the same time, I'm watching the front end in bonds. US 2-year yields were blown up at one point and rose to 1.96% from 1.81% before the statement. That's retraced almost right to the 61.8% level. That's my make-or-break line right now.



