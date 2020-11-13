PPI and UMich consumer sentiment highlight the US economic calendar

What's coming up

There are a few notable items on the economic calendar today as the risk mood improves slightly.







At the bottom of the hour, the PPI report is due. Given that we already had CPI yesterday and that inflation is not on the market's mind at the moment, it's safe to ignore. At the same time, the Fed's Bullard is speaking and he's usually safe to ignore as well.





There will be a focus on the BOE today with sterling rebounding. At 1400 GMT Tenreyro speaks and at 1600 GMT we hear from Bailey. Negative rates will be the top item once again.





The main event of the day is at 1500 GMT with the November preliminary UMich consumer sentiment survey. This data point increasingly tracks partisan happiness so the election could introduce a big move.





U Mich consumer sentiment:

