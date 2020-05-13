PPI is coming up next but Powell is the main event

North American trading begins with the producer price index





The April producer price index is due at the bottom of the hour but it won't be a market mover. The consensus is -0.5% m/m with a big drag from energy.





The market today will be focused on the Fed Chair. The speech was scheduled late on Friday and the market took that as a sign that he will push back against rumours of negative rates. At the same time, Powell will try to find a way to remain dovish -- probably by hinting at formal QE or forward guidance. There's also a good chance he remains vague and says the FOMC wants to see more data. He speaks at 1300 GMT (9 am ET).







Another event to watch is the weekly US oil inventory report at 1430 GMT. We also hear from the ECB's De Guidos at 1500 GMT and the ECB's Lane at 1600 GMT.

