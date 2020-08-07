Precious metals aren't the only metals falling today

Copper spills lower





The reversals in gold and silver are getting all the attention today but have a look at the copper chart. The industrial metal is down 4.2% in its worst day since March 18.





The break on the chart is a significant one and there isn't much in the way of support below.





Is this a signal about what's to come elsewhere? The reality is that if you go looking for things to worry about, you will find them. Still, so many things have run a bit too far and Congress is deadlocked.

