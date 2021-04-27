Preliminary estimates of month-end FX hedge rebalancing flows point to more than usual USD selling

Says that their preliminary estimate of month-end FX hedge rebalance flows points to greater than average USD selling being needed need this month.

Says the average signal strength across all USD crosses measures 1.7 standard deviations and that signals of this magnitude have occurred only 5% of the time since 2004

---

Meanwhile, the Asia session today is seeing USD buyers winning out, here is EUR/USD for example (the USD is up across the major FX board though):



