Pres. Biden: Addresses Covid 19 response

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Presidents Biden talking from the White House

  • Things will get worse before they get better
  • vaccine rollout has been a dismal failure thus far
  • Death toll will likely top 500,000 next month
  • He is unveiling a national strategy to beat Covid
  • National strategy for Covid vaccine distribution is on Whitehouse.gov
  • CDC will start program to get doses to pharmacies
  • Calls for enlarging pool of vaccinators
  • He will increase in cooperation with states
  • Ask American people to mask up for the 1st 100 days
  • Wearing a mask until April will save 50,000 lives
  • Enforcing tests and quarantine for overseas travelers
  • a reopening guidance will be given to all schools
  • He is starting a Covid pandemic testing board
  • He wants enforcement of stricter worker safety
  • Make sure decisions are made based on science and healthcare alone
  • Plan is going to take many months to get where we want it to be

