Pres. Biden: Addresses Covid 19 response
Presidents Biden talking from the White House
- Things will get worse before they get better
- vaccine rollout has been a dismal failure thus far
- Death toll will likely top 500,000 next month
- He is unveiling a national strategy to beat Covid
- National strategy for Covid vaccine distribution is on Whitehouse.gov
- CDC will start program to get doses to pharmacies
- Calls for enlarging pool of vaccinators
- He will increase in cooperation with states
- Ask American people to mask up for the 1st 100 days
- Wearing a mask until April will save 50,000 lives
- Enforcing tests and quarantine for overseas travelers
- a reopening guidance will be given to all schools
- He is starting a Covid pandemic testing board
- He wants enforcement of stricter worker safety
- Make sure decisions are made based on science and healthcare alone
- Plan is going to take many months to get where we want it to be
