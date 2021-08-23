Pres. Biden is expected to speak at the bottom of the hour on Covid
Markets are suddenly less concernedPres. Biden is expected to speak in around 10 minutes time on Covid and the Covid response. Today, the FDA officially approved the first Covid 19 a vaccine from Pfizer BioNTech which will now be marketed as Comirnaty.
The approval could set off a domino effect of vaccine mandates at hospitals, colleges, businesses, local government and military. Previously, there was no fully approved vaccines by the FDA. Now with full approval, it gives some added confidence to those institutions who previously may have been reluctant to mandate vaccines that were not officially approved by the FDA.
US stocks have been encouraged by the news today. The NASDAQ index is up 1.58%. The S&P index is up 1.0% and the Dow industrial average is up 0.81%.
Moreover the price of crude oil has also rebounded with the price now up $3.73 or 6.02% at $65.64.