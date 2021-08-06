Pres. Biden: New Delta wave of Covid 19 will be very different to deal w/ given vaccinations

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres. Biden speaking

  • Jobs data proves that his approach to the economy is working
  • Says his comments are not one of celebration. There is still more hard work to be done
  • New Delta wave of Covid 19 will be very different to deal with given vaccinations
  • Covid cases will go up before they come down
  • People dying from Delta variant a tragedy given vaccines
  • A lot of hard work left to be done to beat Covid, boost economy
  • Hopes the US will not see the same kind of economic damage from the Delta variant
  • Urges Americans to wear masks, get vaccinated against Covid 19
  • US schools have resources to safely reopen
