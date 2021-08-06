Pres. Biden: New Delta wave of Covid 19 will be very different to deal w/ given vaccinations
Pres. Biden speaking
- Jobs data proves that his approach to the economy is working
- Says his comments are not one of celebration. There is still more hard work to be done
- New Delta wave of Covid 19 will be very different to deal with given vaccinations
- Covid cases will go up before they come down
- People dying from Delta variant a tragedy given vaccines
- A lot of hard work left to be done to beat Covid, boost economy
- Hopes the US will not see the same kind of economic damage from the Delta variant
- Urges Americans to wear masks, get vaccinated against Covid 19
- US schools have resources to safely reopen