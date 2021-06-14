Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+11
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Pres Biden: Russia/China are trying to drive a wedge
President Biden Speaking
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
- Russia/China are trying to drive a wedge
- We will respond if Russian continues harmful activities
- Agreed to do more to enhance resilience of critical infrastructure around the world
- NATO leaders endorsed new cyber defense policy. NATO's first
- NATO leaders agreed renewing, strengthening resilience of our democracies
- Democracy can still prevail against the challenges of our time
- Will make clear to Putin that there are areas where cooperation possible if he chooses.
- If Putin chooses not to cooperate in cybersecurity and others then we will respond
- We should decide where it is our mutual interest to cooperate
- Putin is bright, tough and a worthy adversary
- Navalny's death would be another indication that Russia has little or no intention of abiding by basic human rights
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close