Pres Biden: Russia/China are trying to drive a wedge

  • Russia/China are trying to drive a wedge
  • We will respond if Russian continues harmful activities
  • Agreed to do more to enhance resilience of critical infrastructure around the world
  • NATO leaders endorsed new cyber defense policy. NATO's first
  • NATO leaders agreed renewing, strengthening resilience of our democracies
  • Democracy can still prevail against the challenges of our time
  • Will make clear to Putin that there are areas where cooperation possible if he chooses.
  • If Putin chooses not to cooperate in cybersecurity and others then we will respond
  • We should decide where it is our mutual interest to cooperate
  • Putin is bright, tough and a worthy adversary
  • Navalny's death would be another indication that Russia has little or no intention of abiding by basic human rights

